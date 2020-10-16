Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $100.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

