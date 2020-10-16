LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of LRAD in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

GNSS opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 million, a PE ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. LRAD has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LRAD will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,900 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,296.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $155,882.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,783 shares of company stock worth $957,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LRAD Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

