Lympo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,792.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Allbit, HADAX and IDEX. Lympo has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $6,792.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01417164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00148939 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Allbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.