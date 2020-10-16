Madison Square Garden Sports Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,029 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,486% compared to the average daily volume of 191 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $437,000.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

MSGS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,739. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.74.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of ($6.96) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

