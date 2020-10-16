Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.43.

MANH stock opened at $104.36 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

