Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:MMI opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 301.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 34.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 9.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 230.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

