Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.
NYSE:MMI opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $38.24.
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.