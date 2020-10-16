Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley Securities

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley Securities from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCS. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Marcus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $223.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.50. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 172,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 172,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 162,069 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,669 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

