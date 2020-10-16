Martin Investment Management LLC Buys 2,575 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

PG stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.88. 198,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

