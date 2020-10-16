Martin Investment Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

FB traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $267.27. The stock had a trading volume of 687,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average of $233.66. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $759.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.