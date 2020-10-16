Martin Investment Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $521,859,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $590,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $267.27. The stock had a trading volume of 687,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,716. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $759.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

