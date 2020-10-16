McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $238.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McDonald’s have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefiting from increase in drive-thru sales. McDonald’s increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of EOTF restaurants in the United States is commendable. Additionally, the company is making every effort to drive growth in international markets as well. Of late, earning estimates for 2020 have increased. The company witnessed continued improvement in results throughout the second quarter. As of Jun 30, 2020, most of the company’s restaurants are open globally. However, dismal comps and high debt is hurting the company. The company’s comps declined for the second straight quarter after reporting positive comps in the preceding 19 quarters. Moreover, the company is witnessing dismal traffic due to the pandemic.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded McDonald's from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.43.

McDonald's stock opened at $229.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.76. McDonald's has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald's will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

