MediBloc [ERC20] Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Cashierest, IDEX and Coinrail. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.87 or 0.04822083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045662 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CPDAX, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Cashierest, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, DEx.top and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

