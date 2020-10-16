Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE MDLY opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53. Medley Management has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Get Medley Management alerts:

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 13.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.