Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $39.84.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $611.20 million during the quarter. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meredith by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Meredith by 39.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Meredith by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.