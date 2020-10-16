Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metacrine’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Metacrine in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $11.42 on Monday. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,993.00.

