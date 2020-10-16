Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,993.00.

