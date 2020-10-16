Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $11.42 on Monday. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

