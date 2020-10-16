MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of MGM opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

