Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of MU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 531,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,470,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,478,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,958,000 after buying an additional 103,901 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit