Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of MU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 531,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,470,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,478,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,958,000 after buying an additional 103,901 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

