Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $60.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.55.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 654,292 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.