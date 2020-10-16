Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

MSFT opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. The stock has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

