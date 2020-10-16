Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002684 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Minereum has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01409927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150071 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,313,416 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

