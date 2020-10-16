Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,376 shares of company stock valued at $898,284 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 224,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 28,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

