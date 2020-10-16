MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSBHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S during the second quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

