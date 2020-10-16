MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MSBHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.53.
MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.