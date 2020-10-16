Mizuho Raises Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $53.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNT. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

