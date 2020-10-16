Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $41.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after acquiring an additional 422,421 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

