Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NYSE:MC opened at $38.09 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

