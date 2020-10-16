Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MHK. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research raised Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

