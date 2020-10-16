MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $54.47.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

