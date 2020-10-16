Morgan Stanley Boosts Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $270.00

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.44.

BGNE opened at $304.07 on Tuesday. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $318.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.28 and a 200 day moving average of $202.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Beigene will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $822,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,423,562 shares in the company, valued at $354,780,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,302,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,270 shares of company stock valued at $107,088,813. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Beigene by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beigene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Beigene by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

