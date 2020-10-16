Morgan Stanley Boosts Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $39.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of LAZ opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Lazard’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,049,969.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Lazard by 2,307.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 49.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

