Morgan Stanley Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $208.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.64.

NYSE LII opened at $288.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.30. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $291.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,392 shares of company stock worth $5,798,959 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

