Morgan Stanley Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $93.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.29.

Raymond James stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

