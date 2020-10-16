Morgan Stanley Cuts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $281.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $281.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.19.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $215.28 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $173.62 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

