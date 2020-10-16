Morgan Stanley Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $22.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 6.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Terex by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Terex by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 19,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.