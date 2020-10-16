Morgan Stanley Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $125.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.