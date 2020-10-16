Morgan Stanley Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $63.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHVN. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.55.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE:BHVN opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,188,830.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 211.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.