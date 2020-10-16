Morgan Stanley Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $292.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $290.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Moody’s by 33.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

