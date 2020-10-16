Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of MUSA opened at $126.87 on Monday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $371,041.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $2,843,974.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,341 shares in the company, valued at $27,119,942.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

