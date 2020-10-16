Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New $115,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $3,822,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 152.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. 272,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,759,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of -262.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

