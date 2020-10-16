Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 974,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 313,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

