National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley Securities

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price cut by B. Riley Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NCMI stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.26. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 173.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 29.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

