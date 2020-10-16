National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NHI opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.75. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,815,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after buying an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

