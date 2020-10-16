National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NHI opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.75. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,815,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after buying an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit