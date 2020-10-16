Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $117.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

