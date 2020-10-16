Neutron (NTRN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. Neutron has a market cap of $130,551.09 and approximately $9.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutron has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000425 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001993 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

