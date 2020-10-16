Newton Coin Project Price Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 57.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $34,186.37 and approximately $24.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,781,546 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.