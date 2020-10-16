NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Raised to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

NEX opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $437.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.14.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

