Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

