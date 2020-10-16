NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NMIH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 489,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NMI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

