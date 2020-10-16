Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.71.

Shares of NPI opened at C$42.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.10. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$42.29. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. Analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8349183 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

